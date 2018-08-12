Samsung Galaxy Note9: Nine things you should know

Samsung employees wave from stage beneath an image of the new Samsung Galaxy Note9 during a product launch event in New York August 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is finally revealed and it’s coming to Malaysia in less than two weeks’ time. For a quick recap on what’s new, here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest phablet that comes with a productive stylus.

Slightly bigger display

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 now gets a 6.4” Infinity Display which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Note8’s 6.3” screen. The overall device is slightly wider but it’s shorter than the previous model. It still pushes Quad HD+ resolution of 2960×1440 and it has a pixel density of 516 ppi (pixels per inch). The Galaxy Note9’s is also YouTube Signature Device 2019 certified, which means it supports all of the latest YouTube formats including high dynamic range, high frame-rate and 360-degree VR.

More RAM and more storage

Samsung aims to provide the best specs for power users. While the Note9 retains the same Exynos 9810 processor for the Malaysian market (US Market uses Snapdragon 845), the latest model comes with the most RAM and storage ever on a Samsung smartphone.

The base Galaxy Note9 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but there’s a higher spec model that offers 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. With a 512GB microSD card, you can have enormous 1TB of storage in the palm of your hands.

Largest battery in a Samsung flagship smartphone

The last two Galaxy Note smartphones weren’t that great when it comes to battery life. To provide an all-day performance, the Galaxy Note9 comes with a larger 4,000mAh battery which is 21 per cent more than the Galaxy Note8 (3,300mAh). It also supports fast wireless charging and adaptive fast charging via USB-C.

Improved cooling system

To ensure optimal performance while running intensive apps like gaming, Samsung has improved its thermal system on the Galaxy Note9. According to Samsung, they have made its liquid cooling thermal spreader 3X bigger and it uses a carbon fibre interface to improve its cooling efficiency.

The Galaxy Note9 also has an AI-based performance adjustor feature which optimises both hardware and software to manage heat. According to Samsung, the device is now smartphone enough to disable unwanted features in the background.

The S Pen is now a remote control

The S Pen now gets a low energy Bluetooth module and antenna. This allows you to use the S Pen as a remote control. For example, if you’re using the phone for presentation, you can click on the S Pen to go next or double click to return to the previous slide. It also works for the gallery, YouTube and developers can tap on this feature as Samsung is providing an open SDK. This feature also works for the camera so you can use this as a remote shutter button for both back and selfie cameras.

The S Pen needs to be charged and it can charge to full in just 40 seconds when it’s stored in the phone. A full charge can last up to 30 minutes or equivalent to 200 clicks. The core features of the S Pen including screen off memo are similar to its predecessor and it still retains 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Samsung DeX without the dock

The Galaxy Note9 allows you to transform your handheld device into a PC-like experience. Unlike the previous iterations which require a desktop dock, you can get the same experience with a simple USB-C to HDMI adapter. You can connect a wireless mouse and keyboard, or alternatively, you can use the Galaxy Note9 as a virtual touchpad and keyboard.

For the best experience, Samsung has released two Samsung DeX dongles. One with a single HDMI port and another multi-port version that has USB, LAN, HDMI and a USB-C port for charging.

Dual cameras now with AI

The Galaxy Note9 cameras are identical to the Galaxy S9+. You get a dual-camera with dual OIS setup which offers a variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture and 2X Optical zoom. The selfie camera remains unchanged with an 8MP f/1.7 shooter.

To improve its photography experience, the Note9 comes with an AI-powered scene optimiser which intelligently recognises your subject and it will adjust the contrast, saturation and exposure to make your images pop. It can recognise up to 20 different scenes.

Another AI-assisted feature is flaw detection. The Galaxy Note9 remind you if there’s terrible backlight or if the image isn’t clear because of a smudged lens. It will even tell you if someone had their eyes closed when the shot was taken. Also new is the ability for Live Focus and HDR to work in low light conditions.

Stereo speakers

Like the Galaxy S9 series, the Galaxy Note9 also gets AKG tuned stereo speakers (earpiece + down-firing speaker) for better video viewing and gaming experience. If you prefer to listen in private, the 3.5mm headphone jack is still retained and Samsung is still making the device dust and water resistant with an IP68 rating.

Ocean Blue gets a yellow S Pen

The hero colour for the Galaxy Note9 is Ocean Blue and it comes with a contrasting yellow stylus. Other colours available include Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper and Midnight Black. All three comes with colour matching S Pen stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is now available for pre-order and stocks are expected to arrive in Malaysia on 24 August 2018. You can also pre-order the Galaxy Note9 on Lazada and Shopee. The local Malaysian launch will be taking place on August 15, 2018.

The base Galaxy Note9 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at RM3,699 and Samsung is bundling a Gear Sport smartwatch worth RM1,219. Meanwhile, the higher spec 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at RM4,599. As a pre-order promo, Samsung is bundling a Gear Sport, Gear Sport Strap and a Wireless Charging Pad worth RM1,531 combined. — SoyaCincau