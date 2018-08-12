Terengganu FC 1 sink Perak in Malaysia Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Terengganu FC I have continued their impressive performance in the 2018 Malaysia Cup, winning their second straight match of the campaign 4-3 against Perak at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh tonight.

The Turtles squad took a comfortable 2-0 lead into the break through goals from former national striker Mohamad Ashari Samsudin in the eighth minute and British striker Lee Andrew Tuck at the end of the half.

Irfan Bakti's men came out strong once again in the second half with defender Wan Ahmad Amirzafran scoring the third in the 57th minute and Faiz Nasir adding the fourth in the 82nd minute.

Perak got a lifeline when Lee was shown the red card in the 70th minute for a hard tackle against Muhammad Firdaus Saiyadi.

Mehmed Durakovic's squad pulled off three fast goals at the end of the second half through Wander Luiz Junior (85th and 89th minutes) and Leandro Dos Santos (90th minute), however, the effort fell just short and Terengganu took home the three points.

The win sees Terengganu FC I lead Group A with six points while Perak sits in third with only one.

In Group D action, Sabah marked their first win of the Malaysia Cup campaign after defeating Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP FC) 1-0 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

The Rhino's young striker Rahman Shah Marajeh emerged the hero, as his effort late into the second half ensured Sabah picked up three valuable points to sit in second place in the group with four points.

Pahang maintained its unbeaten record with a 2-0 victory against the Red Giants in front of the latter's own supporters at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The Tok Gajah squad went ahead 1-0 in the first half through defender Mohamad Muslim Ahmad in the 30th minute, before Norshahrul Idlan Talaha sealed the victory with the second in the 54th minute.

The win saw Pahang lead Group D with four points with a better goal difference than Sabah, while the tournament's most successful club Selangor are languishing at the bottom without any points.

Melaka had to settle for a 3-3 draw against PKNS FC in the sole Group B match tonight at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

They had only themselves to blame as they were sitting on a three-goal advantage provided by Chang Hoon Lee (7th, 70th) and Ifedayo Olusegon (79th).

PKNS FC coached by K. Rajagobal fought till the end and were rewarded with three goals within four minutes.

Their heroes were Romel Oswaldo (87th), Bruno Oliveira (88th) and Rafael Ramazotti (90+1).

Not only that, the result left them with four points which put them in the lead in Group B. — Bernama