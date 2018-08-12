Rafizi wants ‘brotherly spirit’ to prevail at PKR polls

Rafizi said many candidates had offered themselves for leadership posts especially in Negri Sembilan and that his was a good sign but advised them to close ranks once the elections were over. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, Aug 12 — PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli today called for PKR’s elections at the divisional level to be conducted in the “brotherly spirit” and not in the “spirit of revenge”.

Rafizi, who is vying for the PKR deputy president post in PKR’s polls, said many candidates had offered themselves for leadership posts especially in Negri Sembilan and that his was a good sign but advised them to close ranks once the elections were over.

“Before not many wanted to contest (in divisional elections) but now that Pakatan Harapan is controlling the state and at the federal level, the scenario is different.

“I urge the contestants to put love for the party above all else and fight in the brotherly spirit whether it is a straight fight or multi-cornered. Don’t resort to dirty politics, sabotage or try to buy over voters because in the end it is we who wil get hurt,” he said at a debate session in the “Penerangan Reformasi 20 tahun” programme here last night.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh. ― Bernama