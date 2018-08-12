‘Very cold’ response on complaints of gambling premises in KL, says police chief

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim says members of the public should provide the necessary information on the presence of gambling premises in the city for the cops to take action. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Public response to the hotline and special operations room set up since last July 20 for them to lodge report on the presence of gambling premises in the city is “very cold”, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said members of the public should provide the necessary information for the police to take action.

“The people want gambling to be eliminated, but if there is no information, it makes difficult for the police to act,” he told a media conference on “Jom Ronda” and the police and armed forces (Rapat) ” Kabin Ronda Awam” programme for the Taman Koperasi Polis Phase 2 Rukun Tetangga here tonight.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur National Unity and National Integration director Suraya Wen and Batu Member of Parliament P. Prabakaran.

Mazlan said there was no need for the public to fear to provide information to the police as their identity would be kept confidential.

“They can contact the hotline if they do not want to come to the operations room. Even if they come to the operations room, the officer-in-charge will not reveal the identity of the complainant. If the officer-in-charge reveals the identity of the complainant, he/she can be expelled,” he added.

He also advised members of the volunteer patrol scheme (SKS) to not take the law into their own hands, instead to hand over suspects they apprehended to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Suraya said the programme required the participation of the young people.

“Only 30 per cent of those aged between 20 and 30 are involved, while teh remaining are aged 40 and above,” she added. ― Bernama