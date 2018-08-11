State Exco suggests Pulau Misa Melayu in Bota as a cultural centre

File photo of Perak state executive council member Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim in Ipoh, Perak, July 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

PARIT, Aug 11 — Pulau Misa Melayu in Kampung Teluk Kepayang, Bota Kiri, should be made a cultural centre for the Malays, being it often made the venue for cultural meetings and activities, said Perak state executive council (exco) member Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim.

The Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman said the move would also, in a way, promote it as a destination for tourists.

“I was informed that Pulau Misa Melayu is often used as a venue for meetings for the Malays all over the country to carry out their activities, he said.

He told reporters this after opening the “Majlis Muzaqarah dan Malam Melayu Sejati Gabungan NGO Melayu Perak Darul Ridzuan”, which was held in conjunction with the 2018 Merdeka month here today.

The programme was organised by the Malaysian Nusantara Malay Music and Cultural Association (Dendang Anak). — Bernama