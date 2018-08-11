Hari Raya Aidiladha falls on Aug 22, 2018

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on Wednesday, Aug 22. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on Wednesday, Aug 22, according to an announcement from the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, a short while ago.

“In fulfilling the proclamation by Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after getting the consent of His Highnesses the Rulers, Malaysia has declared that the date for Hari Raya Aidiladha for the states in Malaysia has been fixed for Wednesday, Aug 22 2018,” according to the statement.

The announcement was also carried by local television and broadcasting stations. — Bernama