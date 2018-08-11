SUPP conference tomorrow to decide on GPS alliance, sec-gen says

SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting speaks to reporters after the party’s 26th central committee meeting, August 11, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 11 — The Sarawak United People's Party’s (SUPP) annual delegates conference (ADC) tomorrow will decide if the party should be part of the newly formed ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), its secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting said today.

He said that ADC will make the final decision on whether the party should be a component of the yet-to-be registered GPS or stay out.

“We had a lively discussion on this issue at our central committee (CC) meeting,” Ting told reporters after the 26th CC meeting at the party headquarters here.

He said many members of the CC raised interesting points on GPS that needed to be considered by the ADC.

The party’s Sibu Division is one of the divisions which had passed a resolution for SUPP to stay out of GPS.

GPS was formed immediately after GE14 after the four ruling parties exited the Barisan Nasional.

Ting said the CC also discussed the way forward for the party in preparation for future challenges.

On the disastrous performances by SUPP in the recent general election, Ting said it was due to “national issues” that originated from Peninsular Malaysia.

He, however, declined to say what these issues were, but it is believed to be, among others, the accusations of corruption and abuse of power allegedly committed by the Barisan Nasional leadership and scandal involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He said these were the findings of a committee set up to conduct post-mortem for the losses of six out of seven seats the party was contesting in GE14 on May 9, 2018.

Only SUPP deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot won when he retained his Serian parliamentary seat for the seventh time.