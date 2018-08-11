FAM submits report on match brawl to AFC

In the match yesterday, the fight broke out late in the second half after Mohammed Khalfan Al-Harazi roughed up a national player before retaliations by both teams. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will submit a report from the Match Commissioner (MC) and match referee on the brawl between the Malaysian U-23 and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U-23 teams to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today.

Its secretary-general, Stuart Ramalingam, said FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and himself had acted promptly on the fight incident that took place at the end of the international friendly match at Shah Alam Stadium, yesterday.

“We will follow up with the AFC if there is any need after AFC have scrutinised reports from all parties,” he said in a statement today.

According to Stuart, after having a discussion with the UAE FA, FAM had received official letters from those who apologised for the incident.

“They (UAE FA) take what had transpired seriously by conducting an internal investigation to take action on the players and officials involved,” he said.

Earlier, the prayers’ brawl had marred the national U-23 team’s 2-0 victory over the West Asian side in the last friendly action at the Shah Alam Stadium last night before starting Group E action at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Games on Aug 15.

In the match yesterday, the fight broke out late in the second half after Mohammed Khalfan Al-Harazi roughed up a national player before retaliations by both teams.

The incident became more serious and spread outside the pitch and involved all players and officials at the reserve benches.

In the last friendly match before the team goes to Indonesia on Monday, Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men ensured a win with two goals from Safawi Rasid in the 27th minute and Mohammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (64th min). — Bernama