Past BN government had too many ‘yes men’, Daim says

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Having too many “yes men” in the previous Barisan Nasional government was one of the greatest mistakes that cost them in GE14, Tun Daim Zainuddin said today.

“We had too many ‘yes men’ and this is a disease. All were just boot-licking (mengampu).

This was the biggest mistake and the Cabinet was completely useless. No one dared to stand up,” the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman said during the question-and-answer session at the Malaysian Student Leaders Summit 2018, here.

Daim told the attendees that they have to prioritise their country over personal goals in standing up against corruption.

He said the previous leaders had kept mum over serious matters, despite news about the widespread corruption.

“How many had dared to say to the Prime Minister to stop it? The whole world was talking about it.

“You have to be honest with yourselves and be answerable. We don’t want corruption as it cost us so much. Change what is not correct,” he said.