Me, government advisor? No idea, Daim says

Tun Daim Zainuddin speaks during the panel session at the UKEC Malaysian Students Leaders’ Summit 2018, in Intercontinental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 11, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Tun Daim Zainuddin said today he had not received any news of his supposed appointment as advisor to the government.

On Thursday, it was reported the 80-year-old was tipped to assist the Pakatan Harapan government for the next few months after the CEP wraps up its work.

“I have not heard about that,” the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman said when met at the Malaysian Student Leaders Summit 2018, here.

Daim had also questioned the criticisms raised over his role and power in the CEP, such as his recent diplomatic trip to China last month, and said there was no harm for him to be representing the federal government.

