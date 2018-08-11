Loke: Report on HSR meeting will be presented to Cabinet

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that a detailed report on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project will be presented to the Cabinet next week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Aug 11 — A detailed report on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project following the meeting between Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Singapore’s representative, will be presented to the Cabinet next week, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that he had not been informed of the outcome of the discussions so far, and was in fact, waiting for the cabinet meeting.

“I understand that Azmin met the Singapore government representative to discuss HSR issues earlier today. I haven’t received any feedback from him.

“But I am sure that it is about the direction and how to settle the (HSR) issue,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the ’Kempen Kibar Jalur Gemilang 2018 KRT Taman Pulai Impian’, a flag-raising event here, today.

The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project proposed by Malaysia in 2013 is a high-speed rail project between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur that will shorten the travel time by up to 90 minutes.

However, the project has been delayed after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the administration of the country from Barisan Nasional in May.

On the Shipping Sector Advisory Council, Loke said the ‘structure’ of the council comprising experts to monitor shipping and port-related matters, will be finalised in the near future.

He said the council was focusing on negotiations between those specialising in the shipping and port sectors to ensure that government policies were in place to advance the country’s maritime sector.

“Malaysia is a maritime country with the Melaka Strait the world’s most important shipping route, so we must take the opportunity to make sure that our country continues to benefit from the shipping and maritime sectors,” Loke added. — Bernama