MCPF calls for amendment of Poisons Act to curb abuse of ketum leaves

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said abuse of ketum leaves had reached a worrying stage in the country. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

YAN, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) today called for the amendment of the Poisons Act 1952 by transferring the offence on misusing ketum leaves to an offence under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 to curb its abuse.

Its senior vice-chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said it was high time for problems pertaining to abuse of ketum leaves to be taken seriously by the government.

“(Misuse of) is indeed under the Poisons Act and there have been talks to amend the law to place it under the Dangerous drugs Act, but this has yet to be done.

“It should be looked into seriously by the government as more people are misusing ketum leaves. I hope the Home Ministry can find a solution, including by amending the existing laws for stricter enforcement and heavier penalty,” he told reporters at a MCPF Townhall Engagement programme, with the theme ‘Zero Tolerance Towards Drugs’ here today.

Also present was Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan.

Lee said abuse of ketum leaves had reached a worrying stage in the country, with young people, including students, drinking ketum water and becoming addicted to it. — Bernama