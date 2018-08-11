Mat Sabu thanks critics, accepts criticisms

Mat Sabu said criticisms were part and parcel of life as a minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, popularly known as Mat Sabu, has thanked his critics for various criticisms levelled against him.

He said criticisms and cynical views were part and parcel of life as a minister or leader of a big organisation.

“I thank those who have criticised and chided me as well as questioned my performance as the defence minister.

“I accept the recent criticisms from former prime minister, former defence minister and former youth and sports minister,” he said in a statement here today.

Mat Sabu said he took the criticisms positively for the betterment of his performance in leading the ministry.

“However, I will not tolerate any form of slander,” he added.

Mat Sabu was criticised by former leaders following his revelations in the Dewan Rakyat last Thursday that the country’s defence assets were now ranked the lowest among all South-east Asian countries.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was reported as saying that Mat Sabu is not fit for the job, while former youth and sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said in his posting on social media that the defence minister had undermined the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

On the other hand, former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he would wait for Pakatan Harapan government’s “honeymoon period” to be over before expressing his views on the current minister’s administration, starting with the closure of the King Salman Centre for International Peace. — Bernama