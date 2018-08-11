Kit Siang: PAC should re-open 1MDB probe into whereabouts of pink diamond necklace

Lim Kit Siang said Malaysians are entitled to know the whereabout of the US$27.3 million pink diamond necklace that was allegedly bought by Low Taek Jho for the wife of MO1. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should re-open investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysians are entitled to know the whereabout of the US$27.3 million (RM144 million) pink diamond necklace that was allegedly bought by Low Taek Jho for the wife of “Malaysian Official 1” (MO1) as alleged by the DOJ.

“It is clear that the PAC of the 13th Parliament had done a great national disservice with its PAC Report tabled in Parliament in April 2016 when it refused to re-open investigations after the mountain of new evidence about the 1MDB scandal in the US Department of Justice (DOJ) kleptocratic litigation to forfeit 1MDB-linked assets in the US United Kingdom and Switzerland,” he said in a statement.

This comes after a Malaysiakini report claimed former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed wanted to pursue the case but was discouraged as the situation was “not conducive” — which led to his early retirement in 2016.

“Why maintain silence over the RM144 million pink diamond necklace now that the RM1 billion Equanimity luxury superyacht is in Malaysian waters and custody?” Lim asked.

Lim also said Malaysians should thank former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan for admitting to the whole world in an interview that “MO1” is none other than Datuk Seri Najib Razak and therefore the beneficiary of the 22-carat pink diamond necklace can be no one else but Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.