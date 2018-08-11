4WD with 17 people skids, overturns while ascending slope

KOTA MARUDU, Aug 11 — Seventeen people in a single cab four-wheel drive, including its driver, went through a terrifying experience when the vehicle skidded and overturned while ascending a slope in Kampung Paso near here today.

Kota Marudu district police chief Supt Mohd Izaan Abdullah said one of the passengers was seriously injured while the others escaped with minor injuries in the accident which occurred at 9.15am.

He said the victims were all members of an Anglican church in Kampung Dandun, Pitas and were on their way to Kampung Hans.

The 4WD was ascending a slope when it skidded and overturned twice, he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said the department received a distress call on the incident at 9.17am and seven firemen in an engine were sent to the scene.

All the victims were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added. — Bernama