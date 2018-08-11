Transgender activist Nisha Ayub to lodge police report over multiple death threats

Trans advocate Nisha Ayub attends a press conference in Putrajaya August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Transgender activist Nisha Ayub plans to lodge a police report against those who have issued her death threats on social media.

She received multiple death threats over her photograph which was featured at the George Town Festival but subsequently taken down.

“I was advised by Kak Siti (Kassim) to make a report. But there’ve been so many I don’t know how to pinpoint. What I did when I received Facebook notifications, I just delete them. I didn’t even want to look at it.

“The only thing I read is the one that people send to my Messenger and after reading it, I block the number,” Nisha told Malay Mail.

To make things worse, Nisha said the attacks against her have increased following her press conference with Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa yesterday.

She said even Mujahid has come under attack by those against the LGBT community.

“I should make a police report. To be honest, after the meeting with Datuk Mujahid I think there are more people hating me. I think they even hate Mujahid ... It’s getting worse and I think I’m going to make a report later on.

“I’m going to ask the police to help keep my family and me safe,” said Nisha, who says she now fears for her safety. She complained that among the more distasteful messages she has received was a picture of a pig being photoshopped onto her face.

During the joint press conference yesterday, Nisha also admitted that she was unaware that her photograph was going to be featured at the festival.

Despite all the problems the photograph has caused her, Nisha maintained that she felt honoured by the photographer for featuring her in his exhibition.

She said she agreed for the photograph to be taken down as she feared provoking extremists and more attacks against the LGBT community.

“Maybe I am slightly more protected in Kuala Lumpur. But what about the rest of the community in the country? If the photograph wasn’t taken down they could be targeted. I don’t want them to go through that,” said Nisha.