IGP: PDRM still hunting for Jho Low

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says that the police are still looking for Jho Low. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PORT KLANG, Aug 11 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are still hunting for businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“Investigations against him are proceeding as normal,” he said briefly to reporters when asked about the development of efforts to hunt for Jho Low.

The blog Sarawak Report previously reported a radio station in Hong Kong broadcasting a news report on Jho Low’s arrest in China. However, the report did not obtain confirmation from any party on the detention.

Jho Low’s passport was cancelled by the Immigration Department of Malaysia on June 15 at the request of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over their investigation of the 1MDB scandal.

Earlier, Mohamad Fuzi accompanied Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to visit the controversial luxury yacht, Equanimity, which had docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal here.

The luxury yacht, believed to have links with Jho Low and the 1MDB scandal, arrived in Malaysia on Aug 7 after being handed over by the Indonesian authorities.

Asked on the case of the 17 security guards at the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) suspected of involvement in the misappropriation of RM3.5 million from the 14th General Election (GE14) funds, Fuzi said it was handled by the MACC.

He said PDRM was not involved in investigating the case.

“The individuals involved are also not our police personnel, they are support policeman,” he said.

On Wednesday, 17 JPM security guards were remanded for five days to assist in investigations into the misappropriation of RM3.5 million in funds for GE14.

Among those who were remanded were a 52nd grade security officer and the rest were 11th to 38th grade security guards. — Bernama