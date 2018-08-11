Meeting Nisha Ayub doesn’t mean I back same-sex marriage, minister says

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Nisha Ayub attend a press conference in Putrajaya August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

IPOH, Aug 11 — Minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said today his meeting with transgender activist Nisha Ayub did not mean that he supported same-sex marriages.

“In yesterday’s meeting, no issue on same-sex marriage was raised.

“The meeting was more of a discussion on how to overcome the discrimination problem faced by the transgender community and also on how solve the problem which involves religious matters, especially when it comes to praying,” he said in a statement.

Mujahid also said Nisha had personally called him for the meeting and that he agreed to it as issues affecting the trans community need to be understood, especially when it involves the role of religious institutions.

“Nisha also said that she is not an icon in the LGBT community, but just an activist who fights for the rights of the transgender community which has often been marginalised, and gives the community support so that they can come out of the ‘sex industry’,” he said.

Regarding the picture of Nisha taken down in the Georgetown Photography Exhibition, Mujahid said that Nisha was not informed that her picture was used in the exhibition.

“In fact, Nisha also said she did not bother about her picture being taken down,” he said.

Mujahid said the important thing at the moment is to eliminate the culture of hate and discrimination towards the community especially in work and public places.

“We should not practise favouritism policies when carrying out missionary work. In fact, Islam also does not encourage Muslims to hurt other humans.

“Their rights as Malaysians can’t be denied,” he said.