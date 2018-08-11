‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ unrolls longer look at gameplay

'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be released on October 26 this year. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 11 — With its Wild West escapade Red Dead Redemption 2 galloping towards an October 26 launch, Rockstar Games has released the fourth and longest video preview for its action adventure epic.

The studio network behind Grand Theft Auto is cueing up a prequel to its 2010 hit Red Dead Redemption, with an October 2018 release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One not too far away.

Set in the years before that game’s era, but featuring some of the same characters, it casts the player as an outlaw gang member with frontier ranges to explore, prison breaks to achieve, and one last heist to pull off in the company of rough-talking and violent associates.

Rockstar’s video promises diverse natural and man-made environments and a variety of interactive possibilities for players.

Horseback riding, hunting, trading, and gambling are all part of it, and Rockstar promises a closer look at missions, activities, enemy gangs, and the game’s sharpshooting system in the next video yet to come.

The anticipated commercial impact of Red Dead Redemption 2 is such that even the biggest action franchises have given it a wide berth: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield 4 have shuffled over to October 12 and 19 respectively, with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey occupying an October 5 slot and the Destiny 2 Forsaken expansion taking September 4. Fallout 76 arrives two weeks afterwards, on November 14, and Just Cause 4 will release in early December. — AFP-Relaxnews