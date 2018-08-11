Ariana Grande unveils accessory collection to go with ‘Sweetener’ album

Ariana Grande's ‘Sweetener’ is one of the year's most anticipated pop releases. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — In the run-up to the launch of her new album “Sweetener” on August 17, popstar Ariana Grande is offering her fans a range of accessories that offer presale ticket access for the concerts of her 2019 tour.

Grande has made available a range of accessories in the colors of her next album on her website.

A lithograph, sweatshirts, t-shirts, a perfume and even a sleep mask—fans of the “Dangerous Woman” singer can choose from a wide choice of merchandise.

Some of them offer presale ticket access for the concerts of her 2019 tour, while others are bundled with free digital copies of “Sweetener.”

Prices start at US$12 (RM49). — AFP-Relaxnews