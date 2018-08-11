Muhyiddin to take oath as MP in Parliament next week, aide says

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be officially sworn in as Pagoh MP in the Dewan Rakyat on August 14. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Aug 11 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be officially sworn in as Pagoh MP in the Dewan Rakyat on August 14, an aide said today.

“He will also attend some meetings. However, on doctor’s advice, the Minister needs to undergo follow-up treatments, including chemotherapy sessions, for a period of six months.

“This is to ensure that his tumour growth does not recur,” the Minister’s press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said in a statement.

Hafiz also said that the official duties of the Minister will be limited for the next six months until the chemotherapy sessions are completed.

“We need to make sure that he undergoes the treatments without any disruption and recovers fully,” he said.