After meet with Dr M, Anwar says ‘satisfied’ with Pakatan’s progress so far

Published 1 hour ago on 11 August 2018

By Ida Nadirah Ibrahim

Anwar also said that more room should be accorded to PH leaders to voice their views. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he is satisfied with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) progress so far, as the coalition reaches its 100-day deadline.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Anwar said that more room should be accorded to PH leaders to voice their views.

“I had a lengthy discussion on the 100 days with Tun yesterday and I feel satisfied in general.

“In the discussion, Tun said he is ready to improve any weaknesses at the early stage,” he told reporters when met at the Malaysian Student Leaders Summit XII here.

