Equanimity won’t be open for public viewing, says PM

The superyacht Equanimity is docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal in Port Klang August 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT KLANG, AUG 11 — Malaysians wishing to view the Equanimity up close will be disappointed as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today they will not be allowed to do so.

Dr Mahathir said the superyacht needs to be kept in pristine condition since the government wants to sell it off.

“People do not wear shoes on a yacht, but during our visit today, we were given some privilege to wear them.”

“So, if we allow hundreds of people to view it, it will damage the yacht and also cause a depreciation of its value, which buyers, who want to buy the ship, would not want it to be exhibited like that,” he said after visiting the Equanimity in Pulau Indah earlier.

But Dr Mahathir said the public can view photos of the interior and exterior of the ship taken by photographers.

He also said he felt “super luxurious” upon boarding the Equanimity and had never seen anything like it elsewhere.

“I have been on yachts before but nothing like this. Everything looks super.

“Everything that you can think of you can find it there... many things that you do not think about can also be found in there,” he said.

After his visit, Dr Mahathir said the onboard furniture was nothing like he had seen elsewhere and there was even a gymnasium and a sauna inside the ship.

“The vessel even has elevators to go to the top level, which is good for senior citizens like myself.”

“The rooms are fantastic, especially the master bedroom which has a real skylight. You can lie in bed and look up at the sky, and if it’s too hot, you can close it,” he said.