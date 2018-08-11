Anwar: No proposal for Nurul Izzah to contest Seri Setia seat

Anwar told reporters at the Malaysian Student Leaders Summit XII that he had not heard of the matter and said no one had made such suggestion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied claims that Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar will be contesting the Seri Setia seat for PKR.

There were unverified rumours that she would step down as Permatang Pauh MP and contest the Selangor state seat in order for Anwar to be able to contest the parliamentary seat.

But Anwar told reporters at the Malaysian Student Leaders Summit XII here that he had not heard of the matter and said no one had made such suggestion.

“I have not heard of it. Why would Izzah go to state (level)?

“No one suggested it. If they had, then I would consider it,” he said.

