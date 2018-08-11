MCA using own logo after losing faith in BN, Nga claims

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said that MCA is trying to manipulate Balakong voters by using its own logo to contest the by-election. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 11 — MCA has lost its footing in the Barisan Nasional (BN) brand and that is why the party is using its own logo in the Balakong by-election, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said today.

“MCA is still under BN, but they did not want to use the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo. Instead, they want to use their own logo.

“This indicates two messages: First is that MCA is not confident with BN and second, they use their own logo so that the people will think they are no longer with the coalition,” he told reporters after attending the DAP’s local councillors’ retreat at Tower Regency Hotel here.

“In conclusion, what we can see is that MCA never changed. They still have this cheating attitude,” Nga added.

Yesterday, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai announced that the party will use its own logo when fielding a candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Liow said that the decision did not mean that MCA would quit BN as he said MCA was one of the founders of the coalition.

Nga pointed out that if MCA wanted to use its own logo, then the party should first exit BN to prove that they don’t have any connection with it.

“It’s very clear. I hope the voters can judge by their own in this matter,” he said.

The Balakong state seat fell vacant following the death of DAP’s Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a car accident on July 20.

In the 14th general election, Ng defended his seat for a second term after defeating MCA’s Lim Chin Wah and PAS’ Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali with a majority of 35,538 votes.

Balakong was an MCA stronghold previously, held by Datuk Hoh Hee Lee from 1995 to 2008. However, since then, DAP has dominated the state seat.

The Election Commission fixed August 18 as the nomination day while polling will take place on September 8.