Train fire simulation at Putra Heights LRT station

Fire and Rescue Department personnel participate in a train fire simulation exercise at Putra Heights station in Petaling Jaya August 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — In a bid to test the preparedness of the rescue team and the standard operating procedures (SOP) during emergency involving a light rail transit (LRT) train, a train fire simulation exercise was carried out at the Putra Heights station early today.

The simulation began when an Ampang/Sri Petaling train caught fire, causing one victim to meet a ‘fiery end’, three sustained ‘injured’ and sending 50 other passengers on board into a state of panic when the train suddenly stop in the middle of the track and some of them trying to get out to safety but almost got hit by incoming train.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd Security Department head Shahrul Azhar Shamshudin said the exercise which began from 1am to 3am today was aimed at testing the effectiveness of the Emergency Response Plan, and for the first time, involved two trains from Kelana Jaya and Ampang /Sri Petaling lines simultaneously.

“We purposely chose an extreme scenario for the simulation because we really want to ensure that our staff are always prepared to give emergency response, especially in terms of communication and cooperation with ERA emergency agencies.

“The simulation was done after midnight because we don’t want to disturb the daily train operations,” he told reporters after the simulation exercise early today.

The exercise was mounted with the cooperation from the police, Fire and Rescue Department and medical teams from Putrajaya and Serdang hospitals. — Bernama