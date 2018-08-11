Dr M visits Equanimity in Port Klang

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is welcomed by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal in Port Klang August 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT KLANG, Aug 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has arrived at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal to visit the docked superyacht Equanimity today.

Dr Mahathir, who arrived at 11.30am, was welcomed by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Dr Mahathir is expected to spend an hour on the ship before giving a press conference following the visit.

The US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) yacht is currently docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal after arriving from Indonesia on Tuesday.

MORE TO COME