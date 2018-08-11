Dr M: 30,000 people in Sarawak keen to join PPBM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this showed that the party was getting encouraging support from the people in the state and he had planned to launch the party in Sarawak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Almost 30,000 people in Sarawak are keen to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said this showed that the party was getting encouraging support from the people in the state and he had planned to launch the party in Sarawak.

“We will accept all requests to become members of party Bersatu (PPBM) but we want to decide so that there will be no duplication with regard to the leadership of the various divisions in Sarawak,” said Dr Mahathir who is also PPBM chairman after chairing the meeting of the top party leadership, tonight.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the top leadership of PPBM had arranged the dates to hold the party’s meetings at the branch and divisional levels as well as the General Assembly of the party.

However, he did not disclose in detail the dates of the meetings. — Bernama