Anderson sweeps past Dimitrov to reach Toronto Masters semi-finals

Kevin Anderson serves against Grigor Dimitrov (not shown) in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre in Toronto August 11, 2018. — Picture by Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

TORONTO, Aug 11 — South African fourth seed and Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson crushed fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 to reach a Masters semi-final for just the second time in Toronto yesterday.

Anderson swept past the reigning ATP World Tour Finals champion in a rematch of their 2014 quarter-final duel in Canada when Dimitrov claimed one of his six wins against the South African.

Anderson hadn’t defeated the Bulgarian for six years but he was in command throughout yesterday to reach his second career Masters 1000 semi-final having also made the last-four on clay in Madrid in May.

The big South African rolled into the semis in just 66 minutes, breaking four times while managing only a modest 11 aces.

He will play either second seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany or Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round, for a place in tomorrow’s final.

Dimitrov will now head for the Cincinnati Masters where he is the defending champion. — AFP