Dr M: No date set yet on reopening Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will reopen the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea, but has yet to decide on a date, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

Speaking to reporters last night, the prime minister said the matter was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“We didn’t discuss about North Korea (in the Cabinet meeting).

“But it is our policy to try to open our embassy there. We have not decided when,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leaders at the party’s headquarters here.

Malaysia had withdrawn its envoys and shut down the embassy, following the high-profile assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last February.

The Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang is reported to have not been staffed since April 2017.