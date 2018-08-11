Dr M: Muhyiddin may undergo chemotherapy

Muhyiddin may need to undergo chemotherapy following the removal of a growth on his pancreas, the PM revealed last night. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may need to take more time off from his duties as home minister to undergo further treatment for his illness.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed the extent of the illness when he told a late-night press conference that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president may require chemotherapy.

“He will undergo follow-up treatment. He may be on chemotherapy.

“I went to see him and he is well. But this kind of disease, the treatment period is long,” he said, after attending a meeting with PPBM leaders at the party’s headquarters here.

On July 12, it was announced that Muhyiddin would be on leave and was expected to return to work in a month to recover from surgery.

The Pagoh MP underwent an operation in Singapore recently to remove a growth on his pancreas that had been detected at an early stage.