This Merdeka, put your sketch skills to the test in Ipoh

Chin Kok Yan from Urban Sketchers Ipoh saysthe idea to have the Sama-sama Sketch event was mooted two months ago. — Picture via Facebook/KL Urban Sketchers

IPOH, Aug 11 — Free your calendar this August 19 and join in the Sama-sama Sketch event.

Held in conjunction with the 61st Merdeka celebration, organising chairman Chin Kok Yan said this is a chance to get to know Ipoh’s heritage buildings.

“Participants will need to draw five locations within a two kilometre radius.

“At the end of the event, the best pieces will be kept by the organiser for use in future events,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail recently, Chin said the locations are the Ipoh Railway Station, state mosque, Arlene House, Han Chin Pet Soo Museum and Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

Chin said the idea to have the event was mooted two months ago.

“The event is part of a bigger event organised by the Perak government to celebrate independence day.

“Aside from Sama-sama Sketch, there will be a cultural exhibition, concerts and traditional games.”

While the organisers welcomed everyone to participate, Chin said the first 200 people to register for Sama-sama Sketch will each get a limited edition goodie bag and lunch.

“They can start to register now or be at our booth at Ipoh Birch Memorial Clock Tower by 8.30am on the day.”

Participants, he said, would start drawing at 9am.

To qualify for the goodie bags, participants need to submit the five paintings before 4pm.

In the bag, said Chin, there is a book specially printed for the event.

“The bag and book will also be sold that day where proceeds will go to Tabung Harapan Malaysia,” he added.

A sketch of Jalan Sultan Iskandar by Chin Kok Yan. — Picture via Facebook/Chin Kok Yan

Ideally, participants need to draw three locations first before lunch break at 1pm and finish the other locations by 4pm.

“But if you are efficient and can finish all five locations by lunch break, we will not stop you,” said Chin, adding the goodie bags would only be given to participants when they submit their drawings.

The organiser, said Chin, will provide A4 size sketch books for participants.