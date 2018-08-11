Dr M reminds Cabinet to be sensitive about Mara

The prime minister said many statements had been released about Mara which influenced the views of the people in general. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reminded Cabinet ministers to be sensitive on issuing statements on Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara).

The prime minister said many statements had been hurled on Mara which influenced the views of the people in general.

“It has become a sensitive issue which needs to be given attention by Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan.

“I will bring the matter to the ministers so that they understand the importance of being sensitive to the views of the people,” he told reporters after chairing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) top leadership meeting last night.

He said PH should be sensitive to the views of the people to continue getting support.

In this regard, Dr Mahathir said the government wanted to emulate the Japanese culture especially in producing a nation with excellence.

He said the people in the Land of the Rising Sun have very high ethics in their actions.

“But of course, here we cannot do the same. Many of our youths are not interested to learn and work and are more interested in becoming mat rempits and carry out unconstructive activities.

“We have to settle this problem,” said Dr Mahathir who was on a visit to Japan recently.

He said the government has to find a way to overcome the problem including looking at the education system to produce the future leaders of the country.

On the implementation of minimum wage, Dr Mahathir said it would be implemented gradually.

“Along with the increase in income there must also increase in productivity and we have to make sure that productivity follows the increase in pay.

“Because we do not want to have a high cost of living,” he said. — Bernama