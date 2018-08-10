MACC to call up Najib again, after claim RM3.5m from PMO Umno’s

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Commission Commission (MACC) will reportedly call Datuk Seri Najib Razak to record his statement, following the latter’s claim that the RM3.5 million carted away from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) belonged to Umno.

Malaysiakini quoted an anonymous source over the matter, but the graft-busters have yet to confirm it.

Yesterday, the former prime minister reportedly said the money in an alleged heist by the Prime Minister’s Office’s security officials on the night of the polls belonged to his party.

On Wednesday, as many as 17 security personnel from the Prime Minister’s Department have been remanded for five days from today to assist with investigations into the alleged embezzlement of RM3.5 million in funds meant for the 14th general election.

A source reportedly said the MACC also seized cash amounting to RM840,700 and nine motorcycles of various make worth a total of RM90,000.

All the suspects are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier today, MACC confirmed it seized RM1.19 million in cash following the detention of 17 security officers and security guards at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Three new vehicles — a Subaru Impreza, a Toyota Vios and a Honda motorcycle — were also seized.