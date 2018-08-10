Fly the flag or pay the fine, Kuantan traders told

The Kuantan Municipal Council was quoted as saying failure to do so is an offence under its licensing rules. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Kuantan traders can be fined RM250 in compound if they fail to erect the Jalur Gemilang flag this month, Sinar Harian reported.

The Kuantan Municipal Council was quoted as saying failure to do so is an offence under its licensing rules, and a circular effective August 1 until September 16 has been distributed to traders directing them to do so.

“All traders are asked to obey the directive by flying a perfect flag,” its public relations chief Ezad Zainal Muhammad Safian reportedly said.

He added that the step was taken to nurture and kindle the spirit of patriotism among traders in conjunction with the month of Independence.