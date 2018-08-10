Putin will ‘respond’ to proposals on Ukraine hunger striker, says France

Handout picture released by the office of Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights on August 9, 2018, shows Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov at the ‘White Bear’ colony in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 10 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to “respond” to proposals made by France’s Emmanuel Macron to end a hunger strike by jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov in Russia, the French leader’s office said today.

During a telephone call this morning the two leaders discussed the need to find “a humanitarian solution to this situation,” with Putin committing “to respond and quickly release details on Sentsov’s health,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Sentsov has been on hunger strike in a Russian prison for almost three months in a bid to convince the government to free all of what he calls Ukrainian political prisoners.

The 42-year-old is serving a 20-year sentence in the far north of Russia after being convicted three years ago of arson attacks in his native Crimea following its annexation by Moscow.

Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze told AFP earlier this week that his client had lost 30 kilograms (66 pounds), his heart rate has slowed and he has very low levels of red blood cells.

Western governments, led by Macron, as well as celebrities including actor Johnny Depp and writer Stephen King, have repeatedly urged the Kremlin to release Sentsov.

His cousin wrote on Facebook this week that his condition was “catastrophically bad,” adding that he had said in a letter that “the end is near”. — AFP