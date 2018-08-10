MACC confirms seizing RM1.19m cash and vehicles from 17 security personnel

MACC has seized RM1.19 million in cash following the detention of 17 security officers and security guards at the Prime Minister’s Department, last Tuesday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized RM1.19 million in cash following the detention of 17 security officers and security guards at the Prime Minister’s Department, last Tuesday.

MACC sources said three new vehicles — a Subaru Impreza, a Toyota Vios and a Honda motorcycle — were also seized.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed that the cash and vehicles had been seized.

In a related development, he said that the MACC intended to call former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his claim that a RM3.5 million fund was owned by Umno. However, Azam declined to speak further on the matter.

Yesterday, the MACC confiscated some more assets which were believed to have been misused in the 14th general election fund (GE14), in relation to the case.

Among the seized items were five cars, 11 motorcycles, five rings, a bracelet, four chains, 11 mobile phones and electrical appliances and also cash amounting to RM978,800

The five vehicles included a Volkswagen Golf GTI, three Honda and a Perodua Alza together with five Yamaha and six Honda motorcycles.

Last Tuesday, all 17 suspects were detained when they were called to give details at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters, between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, while being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

They were remanded for five days to assist in investigation into a case involving the misappropriation of GE14 funds amounting to RM3.5 million. — Bernama