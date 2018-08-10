Dr M’s Pontiac, Kedah Sultan’s BMW on display at Langkawi Classic Car Show

Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah (left) officiated the Royal Langkawi Classic Car Show at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre today. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Aug 10 ― A 1959 Pontiac Star Chief owned by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and a rare model of BMW belonging to the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, are among the vintage cars being showcased at the Royal Langkawi Classic Car Show, starting today.

Declared opened by Sultan Sallehuddin at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, this year’s show saw a total of 65 classic vehicles on display until Sunday, where they would vie for the Langkawi Cup and the Sultan’s Choice Award titles.

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) chief executive officer, Datuk Azizan Noordin who spoke at the opening ceremony, said this year also saw the inclusion of a 1978 Volkswagen Kombi T2 which had travelled across 20 countries in two continents, covering a distance of about 45,000 km.

“There is also a 1971 Ford Capri 1300 GT which had travelled between Malaysia and Sri Lanka in 2015,” he said, adding that several classic motorcycles were also making their debuts this year.

A Royal Langkawi Cat Show was also held for the first time this year to coincide with the classic car show and Azizan said the events came as part of LADA’s continuous efforts to attract more tourists to come to the island. ― Bernama