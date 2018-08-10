GPS cries defamation over viral Shadow Cabinet poster

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a joint statement that there had been no discussion on a Shadow Cabinet involving the BN, PAS and GPS. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUCHING, Aug 10 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today criticised as defamation the action of certain quarters which distributed a poster on the social media featuring a Shadow Cabinet of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS that also showed two GPS elected representatives.

Its chief whip, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a joint statement that there had been no discussion on a Shadow Cabinet involving the BN, PAS and GPS.

Fadillah, who is the MP for Petra Jaya, and Wan Junaidi said the circulated Shadow Cabinet depicted them as the Works Minister and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister, respectively.

“It’s just defamation that was deliberately created by the cyber troopers of certain quarters which may have political motives,” they said.

They said GPS, comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), no longer had any links with BN and was now friendly to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“As announced by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, GPS is friendly to the PH government and will cooperate with the federal government in the interests of the country and the federal and state constitutions,” they said.

They said GPS would safeguard the interests of all the people of Sarawak regardless of the size of the community in an inclusive manner and would continue to focus on Sarawak’s interests based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963. ― Bernama