US futures drop as Turkey turmoil rattles global markets

NEW YORK, Aug 10 ― US stock index futures fell about half a per cent today, tracking global shares, as the Turkish lira tumbled on concerns over the country's economy and its deepening rift with the United States.

The moves in the currency market set a cautious tone on Wall Street, with 18 of the 25 most active stocks slipping into the red in premarket trading.

The dollar rose to a 13-month high against a basket of currencies also driven by rising trade tensions between Russia and the United States.

“Problems in emerging markets are more important than ever because of the global growth engine that emerging markets have become,” Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, wrote in a note.

“This will eventually matter greatly to US markets.”

Investors are also keeping a close watch on inflation numbers to gauge the impact of tariffs on pricing and for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

Data from US Labor Department is expected to show that the consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent in July, after rising 0.1 per cent in June. The report is due at 8.30am ET.

At 7.16am ET, Dow e-minis were down 103 points, or 0.4 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.75 points, or 0.45 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 40.25 points, or 0.54 per cent.

A surge in high-flying stocks such as Apple and Amazon, as well as strong earnings have driven US stocks near record levels, suggesting that investors have largely shrugged off trade worries.

Intel dropped 2.4 per cent in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock. Micron also fell 1.8 per cent.

Dropbox fell 6.2 per cent despite a better-than-expected quarterly report.

Tesla's shares rose 0.7 per cent. Reuters reported the electric car maker's board is seeking more information about how Elon Musk plans to take the company private. ― Reuters