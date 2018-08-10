Sabah state assembly sitting on Aug 13: Will Musa be absent again?

The latest information based on his statement through his lawyer Tengku Fuad yesterday has revealed the content of Musa’s letter to the Sabah Assembly Speaker, and dated July 30, saying Musa is still undergoing medical examination and treatments. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 10 — The Sabah State Legislative Assembly will sitting again on August 13 (Monday).

It will the third (sitting) since Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and its political allies in Sabah formed the new state government when it won the 14th general election (held on May 9).

The first meeting was a special session held on June 11 where 43 assemblymen from the ruling parties, those who “jumped ship” to support Warisan and appointed assemblyman, were sworn.

However, all Opposition assemblymen, including former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, from Umno and former Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties which remained loyal to the ousted coalition, did not attend and thus did not take their oath as assemblyman on that day.

Instead, they, except Musa (Sungai Sibuga) and Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan (Apas), from Umno and former BN component parties, took their oath as assemblyman the next day (June 12) at the Sabah State Assembly Speaker’s office.

The first sitting was held on July 2 where all the assemblymen from the Opposition parties, except Musa, attended and as per the directive by the Speaker’s office, all representatives from the Opposition were required to be sworn in again as the assemblymen as the first oath was alleged ‘not done as it should’.

Could it be that Musa would not attend the Monday sitting and take his oath as a state assemblyman since he is the only person who has not done so?

Some claim that Musa’s absence since the last general election was to avoid being investigated over a police report lodged by Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin regarding an alleged crime threat during the episode of his (Musa’s) swearing in as chief minister at Istana Negeri on May 10.

However, Musa denied the allegation and based on his statement through his lawyer Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad on June 26, Musa confirmed that he went to the United Kingdom on May 16 for medical treatment although it is uncertain whether he is still in the United Kingdom or not.

The latest information based on his statement through his lawyer Tengku Fuad yesterday has revealed the content of Musa’s letter to the Sabah Assembly Speaker, and dated July 30, saying Musa is still undergoing medical examination and treatments.

Based on his health condition as explained in his letter to the Speaker, it is probable that Musa will not attend the assembly this time.

In the letter, he told the Speaker that he was undergoing a series of medical treatments and examinations and has to be hospitalised and therefore he was deemed unfit to travel.

Musa, in his letter to the Speaker, also informed that he was currently awaiting the results of the medical tests, diagnosis and future prognosis regarding his condition to determine his medical requirements and whether it was safe for him to travel the long flight back to Sabah.

“Specifically, his doctor must determine the best way to plan his future treatment as well as make plans for healthcare once he returns to Sabah.

“At present, Musa, on the advice of his medical doctor, is implying that he is physically unable to travel and that any travel may be detrimental to his health.

“Hence, he has expressed deep regret that he may not be physically present in Sabah for the swearing-in ceremony at the State Legislative Assembly,” Tengku Fuad said in a statement yesterday.

However, Musa’s absence from this sitting may not have affected his position as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, as based on the 90-day period from the date of the first State Assembly meeting on June 11, he still has until September 8 or 9 to be sworn in as an assemblyman. — Bernama