Nicki Minaj's new album goes on sale today

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 ― Having postponed an initial release date in June, American rapper Nicki Minaj is bringing out her new album Queen today.

It was initially planned for June 15, then bumped back and forth between August 10 and August 17. Now it's official: Queen, Nicki Minaj's fourth album, will go on sale today.

According to Spin.com, the disk will be aired on “Queen Radio”, Minaj's programme on Beats 1 radio, which is owned by Apple Music.

The tracklist for the album includes the singles Chun-Li, Rich Sex, and Bed, which features Ariana Grande.

As for the album artwork, Minaj called on fashion photographers Mert and Marcus to create a shot in which she appears in an Egyptian-inspired headress.

Nicki Minaj's previous album The Pinkprint was released in 2014. ― AFP-Relaxnews