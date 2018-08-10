Downward trend in HFMD cases, says health minister

Dzulkefly said a total of 47,880 cases had been reported from January 1 until August 8, involving the closure of 701 premises. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases nationwide showed a downward trend over the last two days, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said 710 HFMD cases were reported nationwide yesterday, involving the closure of three nurseries, 10 kindergartens/pre-schools and several classes in five schools.

“It is hoped that the HFMD cases will continue to decline as expected by the experts,” he said at the HFMD town hall session here today.

Dzulkefly said a total of 47,880 cases had been reported from January 1 until August 8, involving the closure of 701 premises.

However, he said the latest outbreak was different from the one in the 90s, which had led to 30 deaths.

Dzulkefly said even though the outbreak was showing a downward trend, the ministry would continue to carry out town hall sessions to promote preventive measures to the teachers and operators.

“Two deaths (so far due to HFMD) are a wake-up call so that we do not take it lightly,” he said.

Since July 29, Dzulkefly said a total of 633 town hall sessions were conducted with the participation of operators and teachers from 6,714 nurseries, kindergartens and pre-schools nationwide.

Since the beginning of the year, the ministry has carried out 116,288 promotions on health education through briefings, distribution of leaflets, posters and exhibitions (115,029) and social media (110), he added. — Bernama