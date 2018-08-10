Penang Opposition Leader appointed state PAC chair

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow proposed Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Nor (centre) while state exco Dr Afif Bahardin seconded the proposal. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Penang Opposition leader Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Nor (BN - Sungai Dua) was appointed as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman by the state legislative assembly today.

The legislative assembly unanimously approved Muhamad Yusoff’s appointment.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH - Padang Kota) proposed Muhamad Yusoff while state exco Dr Afif Bahardin (PKR - Seberang Jaya) seconded the proposal.

This means that Muhamad Yusoff will be able to scrutinise the state’s financial audit reports and investigate the state’s finances.

This was in line with one of Pakatan Harapan’s election promises to appoint the Opposition leader as the PAC chairman if they retained the state.

The other assemblymen who will sit in the PAC are Lee Choon Kit (PH - Pulau Tikus), Syerleena Abd Rashid (PH -Seri Delima), Satees Muniandy (PH - Bagan Dalam), Lee Khai Loon (PH - Machang Bubuk), Norlela Ariffin (PH -Penanti), Gooi Hsiao Leong (PH - Bukit Tengah), Muhammad Faiz Fadzil (PH - Permatang Pasir), Zolkifly Md Lazim (PH - Teluk Bahang) and Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga).

The members of four other committees were also appointed at the legislative assembly today where PAS and BN assemblymen were also appointed in some of the committees.