Johor Speaker: State plans to have youth assembly by next year

JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat today said that the state government is planning to have its own youth state assembly by next year as a platform for the younger generation to voice their opinions.

He said the main purpose of having the youth state assembly was also for the younger generation to debate and address issues concerning them in a proper way.

“These youths are the ones that understand the current issues that are being faced by the younger generation.

“Hopefully, the youth assembly will help shape the next generation of Johor leaders and this would give them the opportunity to also assist the state government in decision making,” said Suhaizan during a meeting with the Johor media fraternity that was held at New York Hotel here today.

Suhaizan said that the youth assembly will be an initiative by the Johor state assembly Speaker’s office and will be fully supported by the state government.

“The youth candidates will not necessarily come from political parties, but we would open it up to all Johoreans aged between 18 and 30 years old.

“We will select the interested candidates and one can apply via an online portal and we will then select them to be part of the youth state assembly,” he said.

On how many can be part of the state youth assembly, Suhaizan said it will depend on the number of applicants they receive.

The youth assembly proposal will see the Johor state assembly Speaker’s office propose topics that will be debated.

The proposed debates will take place when the Johor state assembly is not in session at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar.

