Celcom partners China’s Huawei in cloud business

Celcom Axiata Bhd has signed an agreement with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to apply the Cloud based Digitized Operation Platform. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― Malaysian mobile telecommunications company Celcom Axiata Bhd has inked an agreement with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to apply the Cloud based Digitized Operation Platform, a Software-as-a-service solution in cloud business, reported Xinhua.

Celcom Axiata said in a statement today, the partnership will enhance the group's capabilities in managing increasingly complex networks and services, and also enable it to transform its daily operation.

“Celcom will be the first in the country to adopt full suite cloud-based Operation Support Service (OSS) system to accelerate agility in their automation and intelligence of network management, and pave the way for their journey towards becoming a digital company,” it said.

Through this partnership, Huawei also aims to leverage its Digitized Operation Automation and Intelligence Services Solution (AUTIN), and share global experience with Celcom to achieve a visualised, automated and intelligent network operation, it said.

Celcom Axiata's chief technology officer Amandeep Singh said, the partnership is significant as it elevates a collaborative way of working between industry players, which will ultimately enhance capabilities.

“We will constantly continue the evolution of our network with the latest technologies to bring an awesome experience for Malaysians. It is critical that we explore the capabilities of new generation technology with global partners like Huawei,” he added. ― Bernama