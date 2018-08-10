Three-month-old baby suffers broken hand, sitter detained

Police said that the child’s father had lodged a police report at about 11am yesterday, and the woman was detained a few hours later. — IStock.com pic via AFP

PARIT, Aug 10 — A three-month-old baby believed to have been abused by his babysitter was admitted at the Seri Manjung Hospital near here, on Wednesday

Perak Tengah District Police Chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said Muhammad Zaheen Affan Mohamad Zulkarnain had suffered a broken right hand and his babysitter, a 42-year-old woman from Seri Iskandar, has been detained.

Mohamad Zainal said that the child’s father had lodged a police report at about 11am yesterday, and the woman was detained a few hours later.

He said that the child’s father had gone to the babysitter’s house after receiving a phone call that his son had been crying non-stop.

He was shocked to see the condition of his child’s right hand and was informed by the babysitter’s husband that the child had a “sprained” right hand.

The child’s father then rushed him to the Changkat Melintang Hospital, but hospital authorities referred the baby to the Seri Manjung Hospital in Lumut.

Mohamad Zainal said the hospital authorities found that the baby’s hand was believed to have been “twisted” causing the baby’s hand to break.

He said the woman would be remanded four days from today to assist in investigations under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing serious injuries and Section 31 (1) under the Child Act 2001.

Meanwhile, the baby’s mother who wanted to be known as Akma, said her son was under the babysitter’s care for only two hours, before her husband received the phone call.

The 28-year-old said that she could not bear to see her child in the condition saying that he would cry whenever she touched his right hand.

She said that the authorities should carry out a thorough investigation on the matter. — Bernama