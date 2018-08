File picture shows (from left) Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attending a news conference during a summit of Caspian Sea regional leaders in Astrakhan September 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 10 — The five countries which border the Caspian Sea will adopt a convention on its legal status on Sunday, a deal which has been under discussion for more than two decades, the Kremlin said in a statement today.

It said the convention would be signed in Kazakhstan during the Fifth Caspian Summit in Aktau where representatives of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan would be present. — Reuters