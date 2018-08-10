Clare Rewcastle-Brown attends Najib’s gag order proceedings

Editor of Sarawak Report, Clare Rewcastle-Brown, leaves the High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Editor of Sarawak Report, Clare Rewcastle-Brown, turned up at the High Court here this afternoon for the proceedings involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application for a gag order restraining any public discussion of the merit of the charges he was facing.

The British woman, who was spotted in the High Court 3 room at around 3pm, was also seen taking notes while the Attorney General’s Chambers’ head of Appellate and Trial Division Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria was making his submissions.

The former prime minister, who is also Pekan Member of Parliament, was charged with three charges of having received RM42 million in proceeds from unlawful activities, three charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Speaking to reporters later, Rewcastle-Brown said she was surprised that her articles were mentioned during the hearing of Najib’s application to impose gag order on the media from discussing his criminal charges.

She also defended her reports on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial saga, stating that it was done based on facts.

“None of my reporting on this case appeared to have been substantially disapproved. I do not think this is a jury trial, so I am sure that the judge is able to do his job in a normal way without being influenced by media report,” she said.

Clare, who was wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress, was spotted at the court complex since 9.20am.

She was also seen walking with Batu Kawan Umno vice-chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan before leaving the court complex at 12.30pm.

According to Khairuddin, they were there earlier for the hearing of the election petition he filed for the Jasin state seat in Melaka.

He said the petition was heard by Judge Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, who also set September 21 to decide on the application by Jasin Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah to strike out his (Khairuddin’s) petition. — Bernama