Penang proposes Lim Hui Ying and Yusmadi Yusoff for senatorship

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — The Penang state legislative assembly today nominated DAP’s Lim Hui Ying and PKR’s Yusmadi Yusoff for senatorship.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH - Padang Kota) proposed Lim and Yusmadi at the legislative assembly and state exco Dr Afif Bahardin (PH - Seberang Jaya) seconded the proposal.

Chow said the duo will replace Ariffin SM Omar and Siti Aishah Syed Ismail.

“Their senatorship ended on June 1 this year and the new senators will be appointed for a three-year period,” he said.

Lim, who is also finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s sister, is currently the Penang DAP secretary and an economics degree graduate from Universiti Malaya.

The 55-year-old was election campaign director for Penang DAP in 2013 and 2018.

Yusmadi, 44, was the Balik Pulau MP between 2008 and 2013.

He is a lawyer with a masters in international law and specialises in Common and Islamic Laws.