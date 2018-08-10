Malay Mail

Penang proposes Lim Hui Ying and Yusmadi Yusoff for senatorship

Published 30 minutes ago on 10 August 2018

By Opalyn Mok

Yusmadi was the Balik Pulau MP between 2008 and 2013. — Picture by KE Ooi
GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — The Penang state legislative assembly today nominated DAP’s Lim Hui Ying and PKR’s Yusmadi Yusoff for senatorship.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH - Padang Kota) proposed Lim and Yusmadi at the legislative assembly and state exco Dr Afif Bahardin (PH - Seberang Jaya) seconded the proposal.

Chow said the duo will replace Ariffin SM Omar and Siti Aishah Syed Ismail.

“Their senatorship ended on June 1 this year and the new senators will be appointed for a three-year period,” he said.

Lim, who is also finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s sister, is currently the Penang DAP secretary and an economics degree graduate from Universiti Malaya.

The 55-year-old was election campaign director for Penang DAP in 2013 and 2018.

Yusmadi, 44, was the Balik Pulau MP between 2008 and 2013.

He is a lawyer with a masters in international law and specialises in Common and Islamic Laws.

